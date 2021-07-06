Colorado meets 70% vaccination goal — but in only 12 of 64 counties

DENVER | More than 70% of adults in Colorado have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, meeting the July Fourth goal set by President Joe Biden. However, most of the state’s 64 counties have not come close to that mark.

“I am excited that our state has reached the goal of 70% of adults with at least their first vaccination by Independence Day,” Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement. “This is an exciting milestone for the people of our state, it is a testament to our resilience and united commitment in the fight against this deadly virus.”

But counties and communities across the state aren’t reporting the same level of vaccinated residents.

As of Sunday, only 12 Colorado counties have vaccinated at least 70% of people eligible to be vaccinated, KUSA-TV reported. Forty-five percent of counties have vaccinated less than half of the eligible population with at least one dose.

In Aurora, it appears that about 63% of eligible residents have received at least on dose of vaccine. In all of Adams County, about 63% of the eligible population is vaccinated. About 64% of eligible residents report at least on dose of vaccine in Arapahoe County and about 69% in Douglas County. In Denver, about 73% of eligible residents report at least one dose of vaccine.

While the more contagious delta variant has become the dominant strain in Colorado, the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 is down. Hospitalizations are also decreasing but are higher than during lulls last year.

The Tri-County region reported 933 COVID cases in the last two weeks, according to Tri-County health officials.The 7-day average for all COVID-19 related deaths in Colorado was about 5 deaths per day, the state reported to the CDC.

Health officials insist that accelerating vaccinations create the best opportunity for reducing the rate of infection and reducing preventable hospitalizations and deaths.

“The vaccine is a safe and effective way to protect ourselves and enjoy the life we love in Colorado,” Polis said. “Our country has a simple tool to stop the loss in the form of a safe, highly effective, and free vaccine so get your vaccine to safeguard yourself and your family.”

Since December, 3,344,512 total Coloradans have received at least on vaccine dose. 2,957,758 Coloradans are fully immunized. officials said.

For information out obtaining free vaccination, visit https://covid19.colorado.gov/vaccine/where-you-can-get-vaccinated.