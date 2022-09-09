Colorado Freedom Memorial to hold 9/11 remembrance Sunday morning in Aurora

AURORA | The Colorado Freedom Memorial will be holding a remembrance Sunday morning to mark 21 years since the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

According to information on the Memorial’s Facebook page, from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. the memorial will have a display of photos from that day and a piece of steel from the North Tower of the World Trade Center available for viewing.

“ At 9 am, short remarks will be made and we welcome everyone to come and quietly reflect on the events of 21 years ago,” the Memorial said online. “Many of those we honor on the Memorial who died in the Global War on Terror were inspired to serve by the events of 9-11 and it is right to come and pay respects this Sunday and honor the promise to never forget.”

The Colorado Freedom Memorial is at 756 Telluride St. in Aurora.