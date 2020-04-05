Colorado deaths rise to 126; state emergency center worker tests positive for virus

1 of 7

AURORA | A member of Colorado’s Unified Command Group at the State Emergency Operations Center in Centennial, just outside Aurora, has tested positive for the coronavirus, officials say.

The Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management said the worker tested positive on Saturday.

Spokeswoman Micki Trost said staffers who determine they worked in the same area in the last 48 hours are being told to self-quarantine.

Trost said medical screenings of staff are being increased from once daily to twice a day. A decontamination service cleans the facility daily.

Colorado has 4,565 confirmed cases and 126 deaths because of the virus, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally on Sunday morning.

Saturday April 4 COVID-19 summary

4,565 cases tested positive

875 hospitalized

54 counties

23,900 people tested

126 deaths

30 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities

In the greater Aurora region, Tri-County Health Department officials reported 1,141 cases as of Saturday at 4 p.m. Of those cases, 351 of those in Aurora. Tri-County reported 24 deaths in Arapahoe, Adams and Douglas counties.

For the first time, Tri-County has highlighted COVID-19 cases attributed to homeless patients, 3. Health officials also designated 3 cases determined in the area but were “non-resident.”

Gov. Jared Polis on Friday urged Colorado residents to raid their t-shirt drawers and create makeshift face coverings intended to be worn in all public places for the foreseeable future.

Sporting a black face mask bearing the new state logo, Polis urged Coloradans to cover their mouths and noses with cloth whenever they leave their homes in an effort to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

“When you’re out of the home you should use a mask at all times,” Polis said.