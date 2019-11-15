Colorado appeals court upheld sanctions against Arapahoe County prosecutors

DENVER | A Colorado appeals court has ruled that the decision to dismiss a negligent homicide charge would stand against prosecutors in the Noe Gamez-Ruiz case.

KCNC-TV reports that the state Court of Appeals has ruled unanimously Thursday that sanctions should stand against Arapahoe County prosecutors saying they displayed a pattern of neglectful discovery violations causing two mistrials.

Authorities say Gamez-Ruiz was charged with criminally negligent homicide, careless driving resulting in death and careless passing of an emergency vehicle resulting in death after fatally hitting State Trooper Cody Donahue along Interstate 25 in 2016.

Donahue was standing in the highway’s shoulder filling out a crash report.

Gamez-Ruiz pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Gamez-Ruiz’s attorney Harvey Steinberg supports the ruling.

Prosecutors did not comment because it is an open case.

