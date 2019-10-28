Collision at I-225 and Mississippi early Sunday leaves 1 woman dead

AURORA | One woman has died and one man has been arrested on suspicion of DUI following a two-car collision at the intersection of Interstate 225 and East Mississippi Avenue early Sunday, according to Aurora police.

Investigators responded to the area at 1:20 a.m. Oct. 27 on reports of a serious crash in the area, Aurora police announced on the department blog Sunday.

A man driving a 2003 Ford Explorer was attempting to exit northbound I-225 when he collided with another vehicle, a 2002 Lexus RX, traveling east on Mississippi, according to Sgt. Chris Carleton, spokesman for the Aurora Police Department.

The driver and the passenger in the Lexus were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries, police said.

The female driver of the Lexus was later pronounced dead. The condition of the passenger in that car was not immediately available.

The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office is expected to identify the woman who died in the collision in the coming days.

The man driving the Explorer has been arrested on suspicion of DUI and leaving the scene of an accident involving death, Carleton said.

Police are expected to identify the man Monday afternoon.

Two additional vehicles became ensnarled in the crash following the initial collision, according to Aurora Police Lt. Jad Lanigan.

Police are investigating speed, alcohol and drugs as possible contributing factors to this crash.

The incident marks the 22nd traffic-related death in the city in 2019.