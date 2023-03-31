AURORA | Few get the opportunity to see up-close and personal an F-16 Fighter jet, but with the help of Make-A-Wish and Buckley Space Force Base, that rare chance came to fruition for one lucky teenager.

Jeremiah “J.P.” Price, who has a muscular disorder, was granted his wish to have a Top Gun experience for a day.

The day began with the 17-year-old receiving his own fighter jet suit. The thrills got even bigger from there.

During the front row experience with the F-16, he got to watch it take off from the base, which is a rare occurrence for anyone outside of the Space Force world. This was the first time Buckley Space Force Base has granted a Make-A-Wish request, officials said.

He’d never seen a jet take off before and being a big fan of the Top Gun movies was the main driver in him selecting this as his wish.

“This means a lot, because not everyone gets to experience this,” J.P. said. “They’ll never know how much it means to me.”