City of Aurora reopens Canterbury Park with accessibility upgrades, other improvements

AURORA | Residents of Aurora’s Village East will soon be able to enjoy Canterbury Park again, as the neighborhood green spot near Havana Street reopens after months of renovations.

The redesigned park includes hard- and soft-surface walkways and a 0.3-mile looped walking path with benches to make it accessible to more residents — prior to the renovation work, which was completed between fall of last year and spring of this year, there were no internal walkways at the west Aurora park.

Also included in the scope of work were a new playground with shade sails, a solar security light, converting turf to native grasses and upgrading the irrigation system and drainage system with the help of Aurora Water.

The renovations are the first to take place at the park since it was first developed in the early 1970s, city spokesman Michael Brannen said.

He said the accessibility improvements at the park came as the city’s Parks, Recreation and Open Space Department prepares to do community outreach as part of a master planning process, where “it is one of the objectives to talk about equitable access not just physically but through communication, language and cultural equity.”

“Accessibility is a key requirement in all proposed plans and designs for new projects and renovations of existing parks, trails and open spaces,” Brannen said.

Following an invitation-only reopening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 8, the park will again be open to the neighborhood that it has served for more than 45 years.

He said a subconsultant is also preparing a report for the city based on site tours, national standards and best practices, which will include recommendations for the city to enhance accessibility, inclusivity and equity at city parks.

The work at Canterbury cost $1,553,000, funded through an Arapahoe County Open Space grant, Arapahoe County Open Tax Shareback, Colorado Lottery, the Park Development Fund and contributions from Aurora Water.