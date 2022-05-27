City of Aurora inviting comments on new ward maps

AURORA | Aurorans can weigh in on the redrawing of City Council ward boundaries this summer at a series of meetings as well as online using the city’s Engage Aurora platform.

Aurora’s City Council includes a mayor and 10 council members — six of those 10 lawmakers are elected to represent a specific ward, while the remaining four are “at-large,” meaning they represent the city as a whole.

The city’s charter tasks the nonpartisan Aurora Election Commission with evaluating the boundaries of the city’s six wards prior to municipal elections held in years ending in “3” or “9.”

According to the charter, the six wards are supposed to be “contiguous and compact,” having “approximately the same number of residents” in each.

Residents will be able to provide comments and ask questions at six meetings as part of the commission’s review process, with one meeting held for each ward, starting in June:

​​Ward I, June 1, 6 p.m., Moorhead Recreation Center, 2390 Havana St.

Ward II, June 15, 6 p.m., Beck Recreation Center, 800 Telluride St.

Ward III, June 29, 6 p.m., Aurora Central Library, 14949 E. Alameda Parkway.

Ward IV, July 13, 6 p.m., Colorado Early Colleges, 1400 S. Abilene St.

Ward V, July 27, 6 p.m., Central Recreation Center, 18150 E. Vassar Place.

Ward VI, Aug. 3, 6 p.m., Tallyn’s Reach Library, 23911 E. Arapahoe Road.

A survey is being posted along with proposed ward maps at EngageAurora.org/Redistricting. Details about streaming the meetings via WebEx will be posted at the same URL by the day of the meeting. The survey will be open from June 1 through Aug. 3.

The City Council must approve the new ward boundaries by ordinance at least 180 days before the next regular municipal election.