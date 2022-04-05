City of Aurora encouraging public to sign up ahead of time for limited open public comment

AURORA | Members of the public who want to speak during the newly-limited open public comment period at the start of Aurora City Council meetings are being invited to sign up and reserve space in advance.

Aurora’s City Council voted in March to limit public comment on non-agenda topics to one hour at the start of their regular meetings. Previously, meetings included two unlimited open comment periods — one at the start of the meeting and one at the end.

According to a city press release, an online form will be available at AuroraGov.org/PublicComment starting at 8 a.m. the Friday before the council meeting in question. It will close at noon on the day of the meeting.

Speakers will be assigned spots on a first-come, first-served basis. While the public can also sign up to speak on agenda items, the council did not vote in March to cap public comment on agenda items, which remains unlimited.

The public will be able to sign up to speak for the first time ahead of the council’s April 11 meeting. Individual commenters can speak for up to three minutes either in person or remotely by calling 855-695-3475 and entering *3 to reach the operator.

Council meetings are held in the Aurora Municipal Center, located at 15151 E. Alameda Parkway. Meetings can be viewed live at AuroraTV.org, on YouTube at www.youtube.com/user/theaurorachannel and on local Comcast channels 8 and 880.

More information about public comment can be found at AuroraGov.org/PublicComment or by contacting the City Clerk’s Office at 303-739-7094 or [email protected]