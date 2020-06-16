City names 4 finalists in search for next Aurora police chief

AURORA | Two longtime Aurora police officers and two law enforcement leaders from Maryland and Texas are the four remaining candidates under consideration to become the next chief of the Aurora Police Department, Aurora officials announced Tuesday.

City Manager Jim Twombly announced that current Interim Chief Vanessa Wilson and current Commander Marcus Dudley are still being considered to lead the some 900-person police agency on a permanent basis.

Alexander Jones, a colonel and bureau chief with the Baltimore County Police Department in Maryland, and Avery Moore, an assistant police chief with the Dallas Police Department in Texas, have also been named finalists.

Residents will be able to speak to the candidates at a virtual town hall scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. on June 23. The event will be available online and by phone. Attendees are encouraged to submit questions for the candidates beforehand at AuroraGov.org/ChiefTownHall.

Originally slated to be held this spring, the community input portion of the city’s chief search was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.

“A lot has happened in the world since we began this search late last year, but I believe we have an excellent group of candidates to consider and look forward to meeting with each of them,” Twombly said in a statement. “This has been a difficult time for all communities as people look to re-examine the role and operations of police departments across the country, and the timing of our search for the next Aurora Chief of Police provides us with a prime opportunity to understand how we as a city want to look forward and ask questions of those who wish to lead our department.”

Twombly is now expected to announce his selection in July. The city council will then have to confirm Twombly’s selection with a majority vote.

Both of the internal candidates, Wilson and Dudley, have worked their way through the department’s ranks for more than two decades. Both received promotions under the city’s last chief, Nick Metz, who retired at the end of last year.

The transition after Metz’s retirement grew tumultuous after the man originally slated to serve at Interim Chief, longtime APD staffer Paul O’Keefe, removed his name from the running on Christmas Eve. O’Keefe announced his retirement from the department after he was scrutinized for how he handled the investigation of an officer who was found drunk while on-duty last March.

The new chief will take the reins of a department being scrutinized for how it has handled officer-involved deaths. Just this week, a new task force was created to examine issues surrounding excessive police force and police oversight.

Moore is also a multi-decade veteran of his current police agency in Dallas, according to a biography posted on the department’s page. He started as a patrol officer and was the SWAT Commander in July 2016 when five Dallas officers were shot and killed, and nearly a dozen others were wounded.

Jones is also a longtime member of his current department in Baltimore County Maryland. He marked 20 years with the department in 2015 when he was promoted to serve as the colonel of the agency’s operations bureau.