AURORA | Members of the public will be able to sound off for or against “pit bulls” and other currently forbidden dog breeds as part of the latest city council reconsideration of Aurora’s breed-restricted ordinance.

City council members have booked a virtual meeting at 6:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10 to hear the public’s input. Officials are encouraging residents with opinions to help shape the city’s decision.

To participate, email comments before Friday to [email protected] Or, call in to the live meeting by dialing 855-695-3475 and press *3.

Certain dogs have been banned in city limits since 2005, when city council members passed an ordinance barring residents from owning 10 different breeds in the city. City lawmakers later trimmed the code to only prohibit three breeds: American pit bull terriers, American Staffordshire terriers and Staffordshire bull terriers. The law remains on the books today. An overwhelming majority of city voters elected to uphold the ban in November 2014.

In 2018, Castle Rock lifted its pit bull ban, again reigniting the debate in Aurora and other metro region municipalities. Denver recently upheld its ban.

Aurora city council members debated Aug. 3 how to consider repealing or retaining the breed-restricted ordinance. Council members requested the Aug. 10 town hall after some members said they did not want to consider removing the breed ban without more public input.

— GRANT STRINGER, Staff Writer