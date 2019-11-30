AURORA | A new city council officially convenes Monday. New and returning members and a new mayor will be sworn in before the start of the scheduled meeting.

Mayor-elect Mike Coffman will be sworn in along with two at-large members, Curtis Gardner, newly elected, and Angela Lawson, re-elected, and three ward members, Juan Marcano, Alison Coombs and returning councilwoman Francoise Bergan.

The new makeup of the council is expected to more progressive than ever, but the group’s first meeting focuses mainly on non-controversial measures.

Once seated on the dais, the new city council is set to approve a bevy of general business items, including $300,000 for police uniforms and tailoring, $6.8 million for water pump station improvements and $75,000 for Census 2020 support services.

A reception is scheduled prior to the meeting for outgoing members of the council: Mayor Bob LeGare, who was appointed to the seat after the death of former Mayor Steve Hogan, Ward V Councilman Bob Roth, Ward IV Councilman Charlie Richardson and At-Large Councilman Johnny Watson, who was appointed to LeGare’s seat.

— KARA MASON, Staff Writer