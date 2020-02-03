CITY DESK: Aurora City Council meeting cancelled due to weather; evening school events called off

AURORA | Aurora’s city council meeting, scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. has been cancelled because of snow, freezing temperatures and worsening road conditions. Evening school events are also postponing.

The closure also includes the city council study session, which begins at 5 p.m.

City staff said the meeting would be rescheduled in the coming days. City charter dictates that the council must formally meet at least two times per month. February’s two meetings were scheduled for Feb. 3 and Feb. 24.

The council was set to consider a corporate tax incentive, social services funding and a task force for police controversies at Monday’s meeting.

Police say the city is on accident alert, meaning that anyone involved in a traffic accident is asked to exchange information with drivers and report the incident later, unless there are injuries or one of the cars is immobilized.

The Cherry Creek School District has canceled some after-school activities planned for Monday evening due to the first snowstorm of 2020.

Elementary and middle school after-school events are canceled, the district said. High school after-school events will end by 5:30 p.m. All later high school events are now canceled as well.

The district said after-school day care programs will continue as planned.

Adams County officials also said they were closing county offices early. News about Tuesday postponements or closures were as of yet undecided.

— KARA MASON AND GRANT STRINGER, Staff Writers