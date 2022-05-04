Children’s Hospital virtual town hall on Thursday focusing on kids’ mental health

AURORA | Children’s Hospital Colorado will hold another virtual town hall meeting Thursday focusing on youth mental health, discussing how to help kids prepare for the end of the school year.

“Join Children’s Hospital Colorado mental health experts for a community discussion on how we can help our kids navigate the end of the school year, embark on summer and reset for success next fall,” hospital officials said in a news release. “We’ll also touch on making friends, managing screen time and engaging in healthy habits.”

According to the release, Children’s is continuing to see “record numbers” of children and youth in mental health crises, with a 47% increase in pediatric patients visiting its emergency departments for behavioral concerns from January-March 2022 than during the same time period last year.

During the town hall, participants will be able to ask questions of several Children’s Hospital mental health providers during a Q&A moderated by Heidi Baskerfield. Live Spanish interpretation will be provided.

The town hall will take place from 6 p.m.-7 p.m. May 5 on Zoom and will also be livestreamed on Facebook at facebook.com/childrenshospitalcolorado.Register for free at https://bit.ly/3KKsqbB.