Cherry Creek schools tweaks meal pick-up schedule; APS continues program

AURORA | During the pandemic crisis, kids 18 and under can still get free meals at local schools and community centers, but Cherry Creek schools has updated its meal hand-out schedule.

Breakfast and lunch meals are now handed out at 10 Cherry Creek School District schools on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Meal pick-up times vary at different schools. Visit the breakfast and lunch program site for specific pick-up windows.

Aurora Public Schools, covering much of central and north Aurora, is still also providing free breakfast, lunch and dinner meals to kids, and also adults. Visit the program website for more information.

Aurora schools districts established their free meal programs early in the pandemic crisis. Schools are an important source of food for low-income students across the state, school officials say.