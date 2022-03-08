Cherry Creek schools tabs newest elementary ‘Woodland’ in southeast Aurora

AURORA | Cherry Creek’s latest elementary school will be named “Woodland Elementary School,” after a unanimous vote to approve the new name at Monday night’s school board meeting.

The meeting was held in person at Sky Vista Middle School in Aurora after last month’s board meeting was moved online due to a potential bomb threat the afternoon before the meeting was scheduled to take place. The threat, a social media comment reported to Safe2Tell, was later deemed to be unsubstantiated by law enforcement.

“It’s nice to be back in person again,” said board member Anne Egan.

Woodland Elementary, previously known as Elementary #45, is being constructed in the Blackstone neighborhood of southeast Aurora. The school is scheduled to open for the 2022-2023 school year, and will likely be the last school the district builds, officials said.

It’s being built with money from the $150 million bond increase voters approved during the 2020 election.

Name suggestions from the school were submitted by community members, and Woodland, Hilltop and Inspiration were the three finalists. Incoming principal requested that the board vote to approve Woodland, because the other two selections were too similar to existing school names.

Applause broke out after the motion passed.

According to board documents, the rationale for the name comes from the biodiversity of the forest.

“The woodlands are often depicted in folklore with magical creatures and a sense of wonder,” board notes said. “This aligns with our ecosystem within a school where it thrives from its diversity of culture, experience, and thought.”

At February’s meeting, a group of parents and teachers spoke during public comment to lobby the board to continue the district’s K-5 online program after the end of the current school year.

The district had a pre-existing online learning program for students in sixth to 12th grade, and created a similar option beginning in the 2020-2021 school year for K-5 students as an alternative for families that did not want to do hybrid learning. It was continued during the 2021-2022 school year but was always intended to be temporary, and in January parents were told this would be its final semester.

“Cherry Creek Online is not just a placeholder until the pandemic ends, we are a real school,” said Shannon McQueen, a teacher in the K-5 online program.

“I love learning at home…because I feel safe to be me,” said Josh, a fifth grader in the online school.

Next month’s board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Monday, April 11 at Cherry Creek High School.