Cherry Creek schools plan proposes 5 days of classes for grades 1-6

AURORA | Elementary school kids in the Cherry Creek School District might still be going to school five days a week come August, depending on the tenacity of the pandemic.

The some 55,000-student school district covering much of Aurora is now considering allowing kids in kindergarten through fifth grade to study in physical classrooms — every school day. While not set in stone, the early district plans suggest only elementary students might go to school somewhat normally in the fall.

In the plans, elementary classes would be divided into “cohorts” of fewer students that stay in a particular room and take lunch and recess all together. The cohorts would be kept separate to mitigate new coronavirus cases popping up in the school, and students in cohorts would still be physically-distanced in classrooms “to the greatest extent possible.”

The early plans come alongside two other options: Students of all ages worried about contracting the new coronavirus in a school will be able to stay home and learn with school-provided tech; and students in grades six through 12 might be able to go to school once or twice a week and learn from home the other days.

In considering the plans, Cherry Creek educators, officials and families have to balance the risk of staff and students getting sick and the reality that students learn much better in actual classrooms. The possibilities are coming from a district task force made up of district brass and principals as well as teachers that aren’t identified.

School officials did not say specifically that more class time is important for lower grades than upper grades.

State pandemic experts expect the largest surge to date in virus cases and hospitalizations in the fall without high levels of social distancing. District officials are still affirming that students might quickly be sent back home if a public health authority orders a school closed because of an outbreak.

The district is only considering all elementary students to go back to school for the full school week because it might be easier to reduce exposure between groups of younger students than older ones. Middle school and high school students often rotate to different classrooms, and class sizes are generally larger, Cherry Creek says.

But elementary schools would have to meet numerous conditions when letting students back in to the building, including

implementing temperature checks for students to detect fevers, a symptom of the new coronavirus

school personnel and students wearing masks

physical distancing between students and staff “implemented to the greatest extent possible”

classrooms cleared of “non-essential furniture and items to maximize space for student seating arrangements.”

no large assemblies and no field trips

The Colorado Department of Education released possibilities for schools to consider last month, including making one-way hallways and checking students’ temperatures before they enter the school.