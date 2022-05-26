Cherry Creek High School briefly placed on perimeter watch Thursday

GREENWOOD VILLAGE | Cherry Creek High School and the surrounding schools were placed on secure perimeter Thursday afternoon after police were notified of a social media message threatening to “shoot up” the high school.

The threat came two days after a mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas that killed 19 children and two teachers, placing schools across the nation on edge during the final days of the school year.

Greenwood Village Police Department Officer Rodney Valenzuela said that the police were informed this morning of a social media message sent to someone out of state threatening to commit a shooting on campus. After being notified, the police and school district made the decision to place the Cherry Creek High School campus, which includes Campus Middle School and Bellview Elementary School, under a secure perimeter.

“The threat stemmed from an individual who resides out of state who received a social media message from an unknown subject, threatening to ‘shoot up the school,'” a news release from the police department said. “Through investigative means, it was determined that the school in question is Cherry Creek High School. We are currently working on identifying the person who made the threatening message, and the investigation is currently ongoing.”

According to the the Union St. Journal, Cherry Creek’s student newspaper, the secure perimeter was put in place around noon and lifted shortly after 1 p.m., delaying the end of the day on the last day of the school year.

The district is currently working on a controlled release, Valenzuela said.

A representative from the district could not immediately be reached. This is a developing story and will be updated.