Cherry Creek, APS join other school districts and close for Wednesday

AURORA | Aurora’s two school district joined a growing number of others across the metro area and closed schools for Wednesday.

The second snowstorm to hit Colorado in as many days temporarily shut down a stretch of Interstate 70, prompted early closures of schools and state offices in the metro area and led to canceled classes for Wednesday.

The Colorado Department of Transportation had urged people in the Denver area to leave work early Tuesday and many school districts in the Denver and Colorado Springs area said they were sending students home in anticipation of heavier snowfall. Cherry Creek, APS and Denver Public Schools later announced that classes would be canceled Wednesday due to weather.

Figid weather that came along with the snow set new record lows Tuesday, including a reading of minus 2 near Craig in northwestern Colorado.

Despite indications the second wave the latest storm being much less productive than forecasted, schools closed for Wednesday.