BREAKING: Two escape plane crash on E-470 Tuesday afternoon

AURORA | South Metro Fire Rescue responded to a plane crash in the median of E-470 between Peoria and Jamaica streets that left two people wounded Tuesday afternoon.

The agency said the single-engine Cessna P210N aircraft was flying north when it crashed south of Centennial Airport. Both passengers were able to exit the wreck and were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, South Metro said in a social media post.

South Metro tweeted videos from the crash site at 2:47 p.m. and 2:51 p.m. in which firefighters could be seen trying to extinguish the burning small aircraft.

*Plane Crash* SMFR and @dcsheriff on scene of a plane crash in the median on E-470 between Peoria and Jamaica. 2 occupants were on board and safely exited. Paramedics are evaluating them for minor injuries. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/S52Xld88xY — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) March 8, 2022

As of 3:05 p.m., the fire was said to be under control, though hazmat teams continued to work to remove fuel from the plane, which wasn’t reported cleared until 5:41 p.m. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No other vehicles were involved. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office was also said to be on scene and investigating.