State Sen. Kevin Priola leaving GOP for Colorado Democratic Party

AURORA | Adams County state Sen. Kevin Priola announced Monday he is changing parties from Republican to Democrat in light of what he says is political party that has strayed too far from its ideals.

“To be clear, I will not be changing the way I vote on legislation,” Priola, who represent Senate District 25, part of Aurora and other Adams County communities. said in a statement. “I just simply will now cast my votes with a D next to my name instead of an R.”

Priola has held a House and Senate seat in the Colorado Legislature since 2009.

State Republicans lambasted Priola for the move.

“Kevin Priola finally made the move to the party he’s consistently voted with,” Colorado GOP Chairwoman Kristi Burton Brown said in a statement. “After lying to his constituents and routinely voting for tax increases that hurt the everyday working families of his district, he’s now admitted his true affiliation: a pro tax-increase Democrat.

“Priola will regret this decision when he is in the minority come January 2023,” Burton Brown said.

Priola’s change in party does not substantially effect the balance of power in the state Senate, which is dominated by Democrats. Out of 35 Colorado Senate seats, Democrats now control 21 and Republicans 14.

Democrats were welcoming to Priola, despite his proclaimed anti-abortion stances.

“We are a broad tent party, always seeking good ideas from the left and right to move (Colorado) forward,” Democratic Gov. Jared Polis said in a tweet. “Senator Priola is a strong leader on climate issues & will hopefully be even more effective on the Democratic side of the aisle.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Priola’s statement:

The Republican party I joined decades ago created national parks, preserved federal lands, and protected wildlife. President Nixon signed the legislation that established the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Today, my Republican colleagues would rather deny the existence of human-caused climate change than taKe action. I increasingly believe this inaction is counter to our responsibility as political leaders.

With a near year-round wildfire season here in Colorado and a seemingly never ending drought already upon us, Coloradans are already feeling the effects of the climate crisis, and I believe it’s immoral to saddle the next generation of Coloradans with even worse impacts. Yet my Republican colleagues consistently, and proudly, seek to impede progress on any reasonable climate measures the legislature has undertaken-and I can’t, in good conscience, be silent about that.

For these reasons, today, I’m announcing that I have changed my party registration from Republican to Democrat. I will begin caucusing with the Democrats instead of the Republicans. To be clear, I will not be changing the way I vote on legislation. I just simply will now cast my votes with a D next to my name instead of an R.

Our political affiliations have become too tribal and too much of a litmus test. I’ve always been an independent thinker and sometimes buck the conventional wisdom of my party, and I don’t plan to change that. I do not believe either party has a monopoly on the truth. For instance, my pro-life position, school choice, and pro-second amendment stance often run counter to the Democratic Party platform.

I recognize we are in the midst of an election that will determine which party controls the Senate Chamber. Even if there will continue to be issues that I disagree with the Democratic party on, there is too much at stake right now for Republicans to be in charge. Coloradans cannot afford for their leaders to give credence to election conspiracies and climate denialism. Simply put, we need Democrats in charge because our planet and our democracy depend on it. It continues to be the honor of a lifetime to serve my constituents, and I will continue to fight, first and foremost, for their best interests. I believe my decision to align with truth over conspiracy is indicative of that commitment.

Sincerely,

State Sen. Kevin Priola