BREAKING: 3 fatalities, others injured after driver strikes pedestrians in Aurora Wednesday

AURORA | Aurora police said three people were killed and two others were injured after at least one vehicle struck multiple pedestrians on East Iliff Avenue in the eastern portion of the city Wednesday afternoon.

In a series of tweets, police reported that a driver struck multiple pedestrians of unknown ages near the intersection of Iliff and South Buckley Road around 1:30 p.m. Oct. 13.

About 40 minutes later, authorities confirmed that two of the pedestrians that had been struck and the driver of a vehicle involved in the collision had died. Two additional people were reported to be injured, though the extent of their wounds was not immediately released.

Police are expected to brief reporters on what precipitated the crash later this afternoon.

The westbound lanes of Iliff have been shutdown at the intersection of South Pagosa Way, which is just east of the more central junction with Buckley.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.