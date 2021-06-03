Boy, 6, dies after being rescued from Aurora house fire

AURORA | A 6-year-old boy died after being rescued from a house fire in Aurora on Wednesday, authorities said.

The fire was reported at about 12:30 a.m. in a townhome complex at 2032 S. Paris Way in Aurora.

“Soon after arriving, firefighters performed an initial search of the building and conducted a ladder rescue of a 6-year-old boy,” firefighters said in a statement.

The boy was taken to the hospital, but he later died of his injuries, Aurora Fire Rescue said.

Members of the fire and police departments are working together to investigate the fire, the agency said. The investigation is expected to last into the coming weeks.

As per Aurora police and fire policy, the identity of the boy will be provided by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office.