AURORA | Police say a 17-year-old boy was shot in the leg Monday night while he was in Red Tailed Hawk Park in southeast Aurora.

It’s unclear what time the shooting occurred, but police announced the shooting at about 9 p.m. in the park at 23701 E. Hinsdale Way. Southbound Aurora Parkway in the region was closed.

“No suspect description or additional details available at time,” police said in a social media post. “Large police presence in the area.”

No other details were released.