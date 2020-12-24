Boy, 17, injured after being shot through bedroom window early Thursday

AURORA | A teenage Aurora boy was shot while in his bedroom from outside a window early Thursday but sustained what police said were non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they have no information about who shot the 17-year-old boy at about 12:20 a.m. Thursday at his home at 18071 E. Kentucky Ave.

No other details were released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Aurora police or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.