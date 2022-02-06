Boy, 16, shot, injured Sunday evening in central Aurora

AURORA | A 16-year-old boy was shot and wounded Sunday evening while in central Aurora, police said on social media, releasing few details.

It’s unclear whether the boy found his own way to a nearby hospital after being shot or whether rescuers were called and took him.

Police reported the shooting at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday, saying it “possibly occurred” near East Colorado Drive and East Jewell Avenue.

“He is expected to survive,” police said. “No suspect description available.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.