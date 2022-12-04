Boy, 16, arrested, in connection with stolen-car ‘gun battle’ with Aurora police

1 of 3

AURORA | Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with a shootout Wednesday among police and suspected car thieves resulting in damaged police cars but no officer-related gunfire injuries.

“Evidence on scene and the hard work of officers, detectives, crime scene investigators, and crime analysts determined that the 16-year-old who was found early Thursday morning in the open field near the getaway car was involved in the incident,” the Aurora Police Department said in a Saturday evening statement announcing the arrest.

The juvenile, whose name and booking photo are not being released because of his age, has been charged with attempted murder of seven APD officers and one count of aggravated motor vehicle theft. He was arrested Saturday but was already in custody on active failure to appear warrants, the release said.

At least one other suspect is still believed to be at large, according to police. The unidentified suspect is believed to be a male with a leg injury, likely to the right leg, who was wearing a sweatshirt at the time of the shooting.

“We are relieved that we have this one suspect in custody, but there is at least one other out there,” Aurora interim police chief Dan Oates said in the release. “We need the public’s help. There is still a $10,000 reward for any information that will lead to the capture and conviction of the remaining suspect or suspects who tried to murder our officers.”

The incident began at about 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday evening when officers with Aurora’s Direct Action Response Team began following what they believed to be a stolen Kia sedan in northwest Aurora, police said in an earlier statement.

“The Kia pulled into a shopping center parking lot at East Sixth Avenue and Peoria Street, occupied by at least two suspects,” Aurora police Agent Matthew Longshore said in a release.

“The Kia stopped in the parking lot, and one or more persons in the vehicle, unprovoked, began firing multiple rounds at two officers in an unmarked police car,” Longshore said. “These officers returned fire.”

Oates described the incident during a Thursday news conference as a “gun battle” between police and the suspects, whose car was hit by another police vehicle as they tried to speed out of the parking lot.

A total of four police vehicles were struck by gunfire, Oates said. Five officers fired shots at the suspects, and it was unclear whether any of the suspects were shot. None of the officers were hit, though one was checked at the hospital for possible eye and hand injuries and released.

Oates said police found the suspect vehicle crashed into another vehicle and abandoned near East 10th Avenue and Lima Street.

Police said two firearms were found inside the car.

A 16-year-old boy was located in a field not far from Central High School, dressed “inappropriately for the weather” and wearing a non-functioning ankle monitor, police said.

He was arrested on open failure-to-appear warrants for motor vehicle theft and possession of a weapon, but he was not charged at the time in connection with the incident, Oates said Thursday.

The Saturday release did not say what new information led police to determine the teen was a suspect, or whether the shooting was a random attack or specifically directed at the officers because of their jobs. Police said the cars used during the operation were unmarked.

The reward is being offered by Metro Denver Crime Stoppers and the Aurora Reward Fund. Anyone with information about the incident can contact 720-913-7867, where they have the option to remain anonymous.