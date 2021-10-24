Boy, 15, in critical condition after being shot during altercation Saturday in Aurora

AURORA | A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot during an altercation Saturday afternoon in the area of East Warren Avenue and Havana Street in north Aurora, police said.

The suspect in the shooting and victim had some sort of dispute, police said. The boy was shot and the shooter left in an unknown vehicle. Police first started alerting the public at about 5 p.m. Saturday.

No other details about the victim or shooter were released, other than police said the public was not at risk from the shooting.