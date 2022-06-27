Boy, 14, shot and wounded during dispute Sunday in northwest Aurora

AURORA | A 14-year-old boy was wounded Saturday afternoon after being shot during some kind of dispute in northwest Aurora, police said.

Few details were released about the shooting, which police said left the boy with “non-life-threatening injuries.”

Police reported the shooting on Twitter at about 4 p.m.

Officers were called to the area near East 14th Avenue and Moline Street “after a verbal altercation led to shots being fired, police said.

Police did not say identify who was involved in the shooting nor if a suspect had been determined, only that the investigation is ongoing.