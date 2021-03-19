Boulder goose recovering after arrow removed from head

1 of 2

BOULDER | A goose which was found shot with an arrow in the Boulder area is recovering after undergoing surgery to remove it, police said Thursday.

The goose, which was rescued Tuesday in Boulder, was being taken care of the at the Greenwood Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Longmont. It was resting and eating a bit of food, police spokesperson Dionne Waugh said.

Police released video of the animal’s rescue in hopes of helping them find whoever was responsible.

The video shows animal control officers using a net to capture the goose and then cutting off most of the arrow, which was lodged near its beak, before taking it in for medical attention.

It had been wounded for over a week but was still able to fly, Waugh said. The arrow was first seen in the goose on March 5 at a different location, but it was able to fly away when officers tried to capture it then, she said.