Blaze torches 2 Aurora homes Monday afternoon

AURORA | Two central Aurora homes were decimated in a fire Monday afternoon, though no serious injuries were reported, local authorities said via Twitter.

Two residences in the 500 block of Florence Street in the city’s Sunnyvale neighborhood were deemed “uninhabitable” after a blaze tore through the area around 3:45 p.m., according to tweets from Aurora Fire Rescue.

The fire was called under control a short time later, according to tweets. No residents were injured in the incident, though one firefighter sustained a “minor injury,” officials said via social media.

The local branch of the American Red Cross has been called in to provide housing assistance to the residents the fire displaced.

Officials did not cite a cause for the fire in initial statements.