Bicyclist in a crosswalk dies Thursday night in Aurora after being struck by car

AURORA | A bicyclist riding in southeast Aurora was struck by a car while in a crosswalk and killed Thursday night, police said.

Investigators said an unidentified man was riding north on South Kalispell Street near East Hampden Avenue at about 9 p.m. when he was struck by a black Ford Mustang heading west on Hampden.

“It is unknown at this time who had the right-of-way,” Officer Matthew Longshore said in a statement. “The bicycle was struck while in the crosswalk area and the driver and vehicle involved remained on scene.”

Police said a traffic unit will determine whether speed or other factors contributed to the crash.

“At this time, it does not appear that speed or alcohol was a factor,” Longshore said.

The identify of bicyclist will be released by Arapahoe County coroner officials in coming days.

“We are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash, has dash cam footage, or if you have any information about this incident, please contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers,” at 720-913-7867 or reach out to the Aurora Police Department Traffic Unit.