BARD NONE: Adams County searching for county’s first poet laureate

AURORA | Scribes, take note. In partnership with Anythink Libraries, Adams County is searching for its inaugural poet laureate.

The county is seeking an experienced poet, performer and artist for a two-year residency, according to a news release from Adams County. An application form is open through May 14, and the position is open to any Colorado resident “with a connection to Adams County,” according to the release.

During the residency, which comes with a $40,000 stipend, the poet laureate will be responsible for creating a public programming series, creating original and commissioned works and hosting public readings.

One of the goals of the residency will be “to document the works by the Poet Laureate and by the people of Adams County into a bound collection,” according to the submission form.

The poet laureate will give readings at public county functions such as ribbon cuttings, Adams County Pride and the Anythink backyard concert series. The public programming series will be a partnership with Anything Libraries, which has seven locations in cities throughout Adams County.

Originally a national and state function, more cities across the country are adopting poet laureates. Aurora started its own poet laureate program in 2013 and selected its third laureate, Ahja Fox, last summer.

“This program represents an incredible opportunity to connect with our communities in a deep, impactful way, and to advance the literary arts,” Adams County Commissioner Steve O’Dorisio said in the release. “The selected artist will represent and elevate the voices of the residents of Adams County, and we are humbled to play a role in making it happen.”

Applicants must have an established body of work and experience and experience leading workshops on the arts, according to the submission form. Finalists will be invited to present a detailed project proposal, with a selection being made in mid June.