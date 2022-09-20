Ban on new sedative use by Aurora paramedics splits council conservatives over liability worries

AURORA | City lawmakers on Monday narrowly advanced a ban on the use of new sedatives by Aurora paramedics, responding to concerns from firefighters stemming from criminal charges brought against the two paramedics who treated Elijah McClain.

McClain died in 2019 after he was placed in a chokehold by Aurora police and, after, injected with an overdose of ketamine by Aurora Fire Rescue paramedics, according to the indictment of medics Peter Cichuniec and Jeremy Cooper for manslaughter and criminally-negligent homicide.

The 23-year-old’s death didn’t just shake the public’s trust in Aurora police. Reforms of the fire service and its use of sedatives were included in a comprehensive consent decree agreement between the city and the Colorado Attorney General’s Office last year.

Ketamine was dropped from the roster of drugs used by Aurora paramedics after McClain’s death, and today, the only drug used as a sedative by AFR is Versed, also known as midazolam.

But midazolam can exacerbate breathing problems, which makes it a bad fit for patients who are heavily intoxicated, as Aurora Fire and Rescue Medical Director Eric Hill argued before a council subcommittee last month and again on Monday. A proposed new sedative, droperidol, does not affect breathing in the same way, Hill said, and until recently appeared to be on track to be introduced to paramedics.

Fire union officials told the City Council Monday that the charges against Cichuniec and Cooper have stoked fear among firefighters about the potential legal consequences of working with a new sedative. Council members sponsoring the proposed ban — Curtis Gardner and Danielle Jurinsky — said they believed it was a precarious time to be introducing a drug like droperidol.

“I feel like the timing of this is wrong,” Gardner said. “I do not agree that we should be introducing a new sedative while we have firefighters on trial.”

Gardner also said he had more general concerns about the application of chemical sedatives from a civil liberties perspective. Jurinsky said it was “unfortunate that I wasn’t on the council when this happened to our firefighters and our police officers,” referring to the charges brought against paramedics and police for McClain’s death.

“What this has done to firefighters, specifically our firefighters, is overwhelmingly change their morale and terrify them,” Jurinsky said.

Only trained medical responders for Aurora Fire and Rescue administer medical care, a specialized cadre within the Aurora fire department.

Hill argued that having a drug which was safer to use in some cases than midazolam would allow paramedics to give better care to patients, which could reduce the potential liability faced by the city

“You want what’s better for the patient, because if the patient has a better outcome, that is safer for the paramedic,” he said.

Hill told Councilmember Juan Marcano that paramedics only sedate a patient whose life is in danger, whose behavior is making them unsafe to treat and who is unable to decide if they require treatment or not. That standard won’t change if droperidol is introduced, Hill said.

Marcano observed that the controversy around Cichuniec and Cooper’s use of ketamine had to do largely with the involvement that police had in McClain’s treatment — they concluded it was necessary to sedate McClain without trying to get his consent or ever talking to him, instead acting on the basis of statements by police.

The indictment and also questions whether McClain was overdosed with ketamine, based on his body mass and the amount of ketamine he was given.

Former city attorney and council member Charlie Richardson told the council that one of the positive reforms to come out of the McClain incident was the mandate that police not recommend or encourage the use of sedatives in the field. He said police directing paramedics to sedate suspects was a “cultural issue” before the mandate.

“Honestly, that was a cultural issue, where the police might say, ‘Hey, we’re having trouble dealing with this person, can you knock them out for us?,'” Richardson said.

Marcano asked — and Gardner and Jurinsky agreed — that the ban on new sedatives be expanded to include any new chemical restraints that might be used by police.

But not everyone agreed that halting the introduction of droperidol was necessary or the best way of shielding the city from liability.

After Hill spoke about the value of introducing a sedative that didn’t cause the same risk of respiratory depression and he and Pete Schulte from the City Attorney’s Office said the city could incur even more liability if it tried to phase out all sedatives, Councilmember Dustin Zvonek came out against the proposed ban.

“Just banning it, it’s great theater, but I don’t think it’s going to give the liability coverage that we’re looking for,” he said.

When asked by Zvonek whether he would support the city restricting the use of all sedatives by AFR, union leader Travis Pulliam said he thought the question should be left to voters.

Councilmember Steve Sundberg objected to the ban after getting clarification that Marcano’s amendment extended it to chemical restraints, and Mayor Mike Coffman also voiced opposition.

Alison Coombs, Gardner, Jurinsky, Angela Lawson, Marcano and Ruben Medina all said they supported the ban. Since it earned the majority’s support, the item was scheduled to move forward from Monday’s study session for a formal vote.