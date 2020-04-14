Authorities identify suspect and teen killed in Aurora shooting Sunday

AURORA | The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed in a southeast Aurora shooting Sunday night as 18-year-old Sir’Sedric Donavan Gregg.

Gregg was found shot in the head inside a unit at the Sonoma Resort Apartments shortly before 8:30 p.m. April 13, Aurora police announced over the weekend. The coroner ruled his death a homicide.

Police have arrested 20-year-old Donovan Anthony Brown on suspicion of second-degree-murder for his suspected role in the shooting. After initially fleeing the scene, Brown returned the apartment where Gregg was killed and was taken into custody.

The two men are not related, a police spokesperson confirmed.

Citing an ongoing investigation, police declined to release Brown’s booking photograph.

Brown is currently being held at the Arapahoe County jail in lieu of posting a $50,000 cash or surety bond, according to county records.

He’s scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. on April 15.

Investigators continue to urge anyone who may have information related to this shooting to contact Aurora Agent Matt Ingui at 303-739-6067.

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can also call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. The local branch of Crime Stoppers U.S.A. offers rewards of up to $2,000 for legitimate information.