Authorities arrest Aurora fugitive in Florida on suspicion of murder charge

AURORA | Authorities have arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of first-degree murder nearly nine months after investigators suspect he shot and killed a man in a north Aurora apartment.

Aurora police on Wednesday announced that Octavis Styles, 25, has been arrested in Florida for his suspected role in a fatal shooting at the Windsor Court Apartments the

evening of March 21. Investigators have accused Styles of shooting and killing Surajadin Mohamed Ahmed in unit 105 of the north Aurora apartment building on East 16th Avenue.

Ahmed was pronounced dead at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital shortly after the shooting, according to the Adams County Coroner’s Office.

Police in June asked for the public’s help to locate and apprehend Styles.

It’s unclear where in Florida Styles was arrested, or if he’s been extradited back to Colorado.

Styles and his brother both played football at Gateway High School after moving to the area from Florida nearly a decade ago, according to Sentinel Colorado reporting from the time.