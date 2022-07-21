Aurora’s The Village Institute receives $25,000 grant

AURORA | National nonprofit No Kid Hungry has given Aurora’s The Village Institute a $25,000 grant to help with the organization’s efforts to combat food insecurity, according to a Wednesday news release.

The organization distributed $620,000 in grants to 25 organizations in 15 states and Washington, D.C. The Village Institute was the only recipient in Colorado.

“These funds will be used to provide food security case management to the families in the organization’s early learning center,” the release said. “They’ll also help provide transportation and guidance on accessing food banks, provide food for evenings and weekends, and expand the community garden to ensure access to fresh fruits and vegetables.”

No Kid Hungry is a national campaign dedicated to ending childhood hunger in the U.S. According to the organization, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic one in six children nationwide faces food insecurity this year.

In a 2021 survey, nonprofit Hunger Free Colorado found that 44% of Colorado households with children struggle to have regular access to nutritious food, and 16% of Colorado children are not getting adequate nutrition because their families don’t have enough money for food.