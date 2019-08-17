Aurora’s Global Fest makes a wide world part of a close community

1 of 19

AURORA | The world came to Aurora Saturday and hundreds of visitors came to check it out during the city’s annual Global Fest.

Dance, music, beer and food were abundant for the celebration of Aurora’s wide variety of cultures, which were on display.

About 20 percent of Aurora residents are foreign-born. The city prides itself on being a tiny United Nations. It’s lauded as being the most ethnically diverse city in the state.

Global Fest, now in its sixth year, celebrates the region’s vibrant diversity.

The fest’s big events included an international fashion show, a parade and lots of music and dance performances.

Cultures on display included Latin Americans, Ethiopians, Iraqis, Bhutanese families, Indians, Koreans, the Karen and more.