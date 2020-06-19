Aurora woman gets 30 years for fatally stabbing man last summer

AURORA | A 28-year-old woman has been sentenced to three decades in prison for fatally stabbing a man following a verbal altercation in north Aurora last summer.

An Adams County District Court Judge sentenced Erica Daniel to 30 years in prison Wednesday for the killing of David Cochran at an apartment complex near the intersection of East 25th Avenue and Emporia Street on Aug. 24, 2019, according to District Attorney Dave Young’s Office.

Prosecutors said Daniel used a knife to stab Cochran, 32, through the lung and heart outside of his girlfriend’s apartment located two blocks east of Stanley Marketplace.

Daniel, whose legal name is Eric Kentrell Lamar Daniel, was charged with second-degree murder for the killing.

Cochran’s girlfriend, 31-year-old Shaniece Owens, told investigators that the stabbing was precipitated by a verbal altercation between herself, Cochran and a trio of neighbors who also lived in the complex: Cochran’s uncle, his uncle’s girlfriend and his uncle’s girlfriend’s goddaughter, Daniel.

“Owens believed her dating relationship with Cochran led to tension between her, the girlfriend and ‘Erica,’” according to an arrest affidavit filed in Adams County.

At one point, Cochran confronted Daniel, saying “‘Erica’ may want to be a woman, but was still a man and could not mistreat Owens,” according to the affidavit.

Daniel is transgender and identifies as a woman, according to court documents.

Daniel later told investigators that Cochran continued to yell epithets at her before the stabbing.

Following a chaotic sequence, Daniel’s godmother alerted her that Cochran had a knife, which prompted her to retrieve a folding knife of her own from her nearby apartment. Daniel then went back outside, at which point she said Cochran “began to ‘bull rush’ his way’ toward her from the bottom of a stairwell that led to garden-level apartments.

Daniel then told police that she stabbed Cochran as he approached her, although she saw no weapons in his hands.

“Daniel advised that she thought Cochran was going to beat her up so she defended herself,” police wrote.

Cochran then ran back into Owens’ apartment and collapsed on the floor. When police responded a short time later, “officers could hear what sounded like a person dying — specifically gurgling sounds,” investigators wrote.

Cochran was pronounced dead at University Colorado Hospital at 10:14 p.m. that evening.

After the stabbing, Daniel fled into a nearby alley before calling police herself. While on the phone with dispatchers, she asked several questions about self-defense laws, according to investigators.

Daniel was arrested near the corner of East 22nd Avenue and Dayton Street about an hour after the stabbing.

“Upon making contact, Erica told officers that she had been waiting for them,” according to the affidavit.

Daniel was booked into the Adams County jail the following morning, according to county records. She has remained incarcerated there for nearly a year, and she is currently awaiting transfer to a state prison.

“Mr. Cochran did not deserve to lose his life that night,” Deputy District Attorney Natalie Scarpella said at the sentencing hearing. ‘‘His kids didn’t deserve to lose their dad and his family didn’t deserve to lose their son, brother, uncle. Ms. Daniel, and Ms. Daniel alone, is responsible for taking his life – and it is tragic because it was so unnecessary and avoidable.”

Editor’s Note: The Sentinel originally identified Daniel as male due to initial reports describing her as such released by Aurora police and the Adams County jail. The Sentinel regrets the error.