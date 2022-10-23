Aurora woman accused of leaving the scene of fatal motorcycle crash Saturday

AURORA | An Aurora woman is accused of leaving the scene of a fatal crash involving a motorcycle Saturday afternoon, and then abandoning her car nearby, according to Aurora police.

Valerie Zamora, 50, was arrested and faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident involving death.

Police were called to the scene of the crash near South Peoria Street and East Warren Place at about 4:45 p.m. There, a man and woman were both critically injured and lying in the roadway, thrown from their motorcycle.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the man and woman were southbound on Peoria at the time of the crash. Zamora was driving a Subaru Outback, and she was exiting a gas station, driving west across all lanes of Peoria.

“The Honda Motorcycle struck the rear of the Subaru,” police said. The motorcycle then struck another car that was stopped.

“Immediately following the crash, the Subaru (driver) left the scene without stopping or providing aid,” Police spokesperson Agent Matthew Longshore said in a statement.

Witnesses provided a description of the car and the driver, and police found the abandoned Subaru nearby the scene of the crash, Longshore said.

“They then located the driver of the Subaru, Valerie Zamora, and placed her into custody,” according to Longshore.

The injured motorcycle riders were taken to a nearby hospital. The woman died from injuries sustained in the crash. Her identity will be released by coroner officials at a later date.

The man remains hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

The intersection was closed for a few hours to facilitate an investigation.

This is the 37th traffic fatality so far this year.

Police said anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000, police said.