Aurora West dean accused of threatening school staffers with gun dies

AURORA | Tushar Rae, a dean at Aurora West College Preparatory Academy accused of threatening school staffers with a gun earlier this year, has died, according to the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner.

Rae was 31.

Staffers with the Denver Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the 5100 block of Hannibal Street at 8:50 a.m. Nov. 11 on a report of a death in the area, according to a press release.

Rae was pronounced dead at the scene, though an exact cause and manner of death have yet to be determined, according to the press statement.

Arapahoe County prosecutors had accused Rae of bringing a handgun to Aurora West on April 3 and threatening to shoot the kneecaps off of two school administrators, according to court documents.

Rae also allegedly told Former West Principal Taisiya Tselolikhin: “Try and f**k with me … I don’t want to hurt you, I’m going to hurt all the people around you,” according to an arrest affidavit filed in Arapahoe County court.

Rae was arrested shortly after the incident, but posted a $200,000 bond and was released, according to county records. He was arrested again days later in Denver on suspicion of several domestic violence-related charges in that city.

Denver prosecutors accused Rae of threatening Tselolikhin with a gun twice in the month before the incident at West, according to court documents.

Tselolikhin told police that in March Rae pointed a handgun — the same weapon he was accused of using to threaten administrators at Aurora West — at Tselolikhin’s chest, then moved the gun slightly away from her before firing one round. Tselolikhin was not injured in the incident.

Rae later posted a $75,000 in his Denver case.

Tselolikhin resigned shortly after the incident at West, an Aurora Public Schools spokesman confirmed last month. Rae had been on paid leave since April.

Rae had pleaded guilty to all charges filed against him last month.

His Arapahoe County case was slated to go to trial in February, with a separate trial scheduled for his Denver case in March.