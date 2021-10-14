AURORA VOTE 2021: Aurora Public Schools candidates focus on pandemic lag, new leadership focus

Meet Anne Keke

Anne Keke is an instructor at Colorado Early Colleges, a public charter school in Aurora, where she teaches languages and career and technical education. She also serves as the school’s restorative justice coordinator. She lives in Aurora and has a student in APS. From 2010 to 2012 Keke worked in the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s office, and in the Arapahoe County Juvenile Probation Department. She has a master’s degree in criminal justice and a PhD in management. A native of the Cote d’Ivoire, Keke is a volunteer at the African Leadership Group, which supports Coloradans in the African immigrant community. Keke has been endorsed by state politicians Janet Buckner and Naquetta Ricks and current APS board president Kyla Armstrong-Romero.

Anne Keke Q&A

Anne Keke

What makes you the best candidate for school board?

I am a parent, I am a teacher, if elected I will be the only African immigrant on the board, and we know representation matters. My education and professional background speak for me. I understand restorative justice which is very needed now in our schools (a practice that helps resolve issues among students and reduce drastic disciplinary measures against students). As a matter of fact my doctorate is in criminal justice. I am very involved in Aurora as a citizen. I tutor K-12 students in the community, I also co-facilitate public speaking classes for adult immigrants. I am part of the volunteer restorative justice coordinators who help our youth in the 18th judicial here in Arapahoe county.

Besides COVID-19 recovery and closing the achievement gap between students of color and white students, what is the biggest challenge facing the district?

I think the biggest issue facing APS today is inequities in the quality of education depending on where students live. We know that our city and district suffer from an inequitable distribution of resources with some parts being particularly well off and others not as much. Unfortunately, the quality of education in the district seems to be divided along these same lines, and these inequities were only heightened by the pandemic. I am hopeful that in my work as a board member I will be able to highlight the inequities and support policies that target resources in a way that helps all students succeed. We should be able to bring our different communities together by recognizing that the needs of our children are not so different, but that the way we provide for them is. With board leadership we can do more to bring the broader community together and close these gaps.

How do you think the district should address student learning loss from the pandemic?

My central focus on the school board will be ensuring that all students have access to high quality schools and that academic outcomes improve across the district, particularly for the students we have historically not served well. This means we must collect consistent data, have rigorous and honest conversations about what is working and what is not. Those conversations must include parents and the community, too often what is truly going on is not shared with everyone that needs to understand school performance. I expect and will push the district to prioritize the resources necessary to address challenges, bring in effective alternatives, which may mean stronger curriculum, more tutors or other resources. We must then hold ourselves accountable to tracking progress and making sure our strategies don’t just sound good but are driving better outcomes.

What do you think should be done to close the achievement gap for students of color?

I want to acknowledge all of the effort that educators have put into helping students during the last year of crisis and thank them for the efforts. As a teacher myself, I know how hard the work has been. It is frustrating to see that despite our best efforts, many students are behind and falling further behind. Pretending that this is not the case does not help our students. Rather than being divided, addressing these needs provides an opportunity for our education system to truly unite with the community.

As a board member, I will encourage the district to use the federal and state funding we’ve received to partner with community groups to offer tutoring, to find volunteers who will be trained and will help students make learning gains. I will also encourage the district to offer students the support they need to accelerate their learning.

What role do you think law enforcement should play in schools?

My experience in both education and the criminal justice system gives me unique insight into the ways the decisions we make in education interact with the criminal justice system. Inequities in the way punishment is meted out, harsh discipline practices including suspension and expulsion, as well as the presence of police in schools demonstrate the “school to prison pipeline” in action.

As a board member I will advocate to end practices that remove students from the classroom, except in the most egregious of cases. Finally, I will also engage the community around the presence of police in our schools, meeting with both those who support and oppose the idea of removing them. Our schools should be places of community and learning not of control and that vision is what I will work towards.

What role do you think the school board should play in day-to-day operations of the district, including issues such as what gets taught in the classroom?

The buck stops with the school board. Therefore, we must hold ourselves as a board accountable for the areas in which Aurora Public Schools currently is not serving families. The board has one employee: the superintendent. The board must be clear in outlining a vision for the district and directing the superintendent to make day-to-day decisions that reflect that vision.

This vision must be developed in partnership with the community. I believe that students, families, and communities are Aurora’s most important assets in improving results for all students in the district. I am running to represent them, because when we do more to listen and invite the community into the discussion and decision making, we will build a better, stronger education system.

I will also be focused on bringing communities that are disconnected from the district into the conversation. In my work as a volunteer, I’ve learned how communities can be built despite cultural differences within the immigrant community. I will apply those lessons to being an accessible and open-minded board member with all the various communities that make APS the most diverse district in the state.

What’s the role of the school board in regards to the current controversy over “critical race theory”?

Critical race theory is not a part of the APS curriculum in our elementary, middle and high schools.

What can the school board do to increase transparency in how it interacts with district staff and families?

Right now, we have a major problem in Aurora Public Schools (and in other districts, I am sure), with parents being completely disengaged from their children’s schools and learning. I believe that to address this, it is past time to begin providing these parents, as well as students, with a direct and immediate role in the co-creation of what is taught in schools and how it is taught.

By co-creation I mean that our schools and districts must stop ignoring their students and parents, or stop going to them after decisions have been made on their behalf and seeking to buy them in.

The typical response is to blame parents for their disengagement, but people working multiple jobs and with many worries gnawing at them may not have the time or inclination to fight against enormous bureaucracies that seem intent on locking them out. No, the blame lies with schools and districts, and this must change. Schools and districts have to put real effort into meeting those they serve in ways that are relevant and accessible.

Additionally, we must allow our educational experts (school-based and district staff) to be active participants in designing the future of Aurora Public Schools, because ultimately they will be the ones tasked to implement the vision.

How well do you think the current board handled the pandemic, and are there things you would have done differently?

I am focused on moving the district forward. I wish the board had been bolder in the steps that it took. The past year and a half exposed many inequities that previously existed, and it is the board’s responsibility to do everything in its power to address those inequities. I believe the board spent too much time discussing issues like pay for board members, adult fights, and other non-student related matters. The focus should always be on students and I will do my utmost as a board member to ensure that conflict amongst adults takes a back seat to the needs of our students.

Do you support the district implementing (or following state/local public health orders to implement) mask and/or vaccine mandates for students and staff?

When it comes to the public health guidance in APS, I am 100% supportive of the steps the district has taken to ensure student and educator safety. I am on the record as saying that students should be in school in person full time. As an educator I’ve seen firsthand how the pandemic disrupted learning. This disruption isn’t anyone’s fault, it’s just the reality of a system that was not prepared to ensure student success in remote learning, and that was set up to be face to face in a classroom setting. The district, and all of us in the community, need to do whatever it takes to support our schools and students and ensure they are getting the education they need; masks and vaccines are key components of that.

Children’s Hospital Colorado declared a “state of emergency” for pediatric mental health in Colorado earlier this year — what role should the district play in addressing this issue?

As an educator and a mom, I know that the impacts of COVID have had serious impacts on the well-being and mental health of children across our state. There was already a serious need before the pandemic to invest in more access to school counselors and to shift to more restorative and student-centered practices. As a member of the Aurora Public Schools Board of Directors, I will push the district to sit down with students and have conversations so they can be a part of the conversation in identifying what supports would be most effective. I will prioritize school counselors in our district budget in order to reduce student-to-counselor ratios and ensure students can access the supports they need.