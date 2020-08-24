Aurora tightens fire restrictions as brush fires in city become daily occurrence

AURORA | Aurora fire officials on Monday increased burn restrictions in the city, banning recreational bonfires at private homes and smoking of all kinds at city parks due to increasingly dry conditions across the Mountain West.

The stage two burn ban also curbs open or prescribed burns, the operation of small engines without the proper safety equipment and the use of model rockets in the city until further notice.

The use of propane barbecue grills remains permitted given that the devices do not produce sparks or embers when used. Charcoal grills and propane fire pits are also allowed under the new edict.

Aurora entered its first phase of burn restrictions in late May, which axed the use of any fireworks in the city this year. Still, Aurora firefighters responded to a record number of complaints related to fireworks around the July 4 holiday this year.

More than a dozen fireworks vendors had already applied to operate a stand in the city prior to the initial burn ban being imposed, each paying $940 in requisite licensing fees, according to city tax officials. The $12,220 the city already collected from the vendors was eventually refunded.

Aurora fire officials have been responding to relatively small outdoor brush fires on a daily basis for most of this summer, according to Sherri-Jo Stowell, spokesperson for Aurora Fire Rescue.

One of the city’s vehicles used to combat brush fires was dispatched to the Grizzly Creek fire in Glenwood Canyon last week.

Earlier this month, federal drought monitors determined that 100% of the state is abnormally dry for this time of year. Just more than a quarter of the state, primarily along the southern border with New Mexico, is in an extreme drought.

The stage two burn ban formally took effect Aug. 24 and will remain in place until conditions improve. There is no estimated date regarding when the restrictions may be lifted.