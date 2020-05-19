Aurora SWAT shuts down residential streets while attempting to make arrest Tuesday afternoon

1 of 3

AURORA | A bevy of Aurora police personnel are attempting to arrest a person barricaded in an apartment near the corner of East Harvard Avenue and South Blackhawk Street, according to information released by the Aurora Police Department Tuesday.

Shortly before 4 p.m. May 19, police tweeted that SWAT officials were attempting to “make contact with a barricaded subject.”

Multiple units at the complex, Parq at Iliff Station, were evacuated during the operation, police tweeted. Several streets in the area were also closed.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.