Aurora soccer coach accused of sharing child pornography, faces exploitation charges

AURORA | An Aurora youth soccer coach is accused of possessing and sharing child pornography, according to Arapahoe County sheriff officials, who obtained a warrant to search his home for evidence.

Internet Crimes Against Children “investigators received a cyber tip that known child pornography had been shared through social media, and the IP address that the image came from was found to be owned by Limas-Villers,” Arapahoe County investigators said in a statement.

Limas-Villers was arrested at his Aurora home on Tuesday.

He was booked into Arapahoe County Jail, without bond, pending charges of three counts of sexual exploitation of children, according to county jail records. Limas-Villers is scheduled for his first court appearance Sept. 28, court records show.

Arapahoe County police are asking the public to call the sheriff’s office tip line at 720-874-8477 if they believe they or someone they know could be a victim of Limas-Villers.

Limas-Villers, on his LinkedIn page, said he is owner of Colorado Sports Video, a recording service for youth games in Colorado since 2014.