Aurora shooting victim wounded in arm Monday night

AURORA | A report of “shots fired” Monday night in central Aurora was “upgraded” to an actual shooting when a wounded victim showed up at a local hospital.

Police were sent to the area along the 12100 block of East Second Drive at about 8:40 p.m. when someone called dispatchers to report gunfire in the area.

The report was “upgraded to shooting when victim arrived at a local hospital” with a gunshot wound to the arm.

No details about the victim, circumstances of the shooting or a possible suspect were released.