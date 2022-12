AURORA | Two people were injured during a shooting Saturday afternoon in east Aurora, police said, but few other details were released.

Officers were called to a home in the 17500 block of East Tennessee Place at about 12:30 p.m. police said.

“Both victims have been transported to the hospital,” police said in a social media post. “No suspect description at this time.”

No information was available about the victims, their condition nor the circumstances that led to the shooting.