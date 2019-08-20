Sex offender in Aurora pleads not guilty to assaulting 3 women just days after prison release

AURORA | A man accused of assaulting multiple women in Colorado and Kansas days after he was released from prison earlier this year has pleaded not guilty to a litany of charges filed against him in four separate cases, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Tre Carrasco, 24, formally entered a not guilty plea to all 16 charges currently filed against him at an arraignment Aug. 16.

An Arapahoe County District Court judge denied a request from Carrasco’s defense attorney to delay the arraignment, according to court records.

A native of Hays, Kansas, Carrasco has been accused of assaulting three different women in three different cities days after he was released from a Kansas state prison Feb. 1, according to court documents.

Two days after he was released, police say Carrasco raped a woman at gunpoint in the passenger seat of her car in Hays. Officials issued a warrant for his arrest that day.

On Feb. 7, police believe Carrasco attempted to kidnap a woman in Aurora while stealing her car outside of a 24-hour Fitness on South Abilene Street.

Five days later, investigators believe Carrasco drove the stolen car, a silver Toyota Camry, to a Cherry Hills Village home where he raped another woman at knifepoint.

Aurora police arrested Carrasco later the same day after local SWAT officers “conducted a high risk stop” on the car the Kansas native was suspected to have stolen.

Though he had not previously been arrested in Colorado, Carrasco was named as a suspect in at least six other crimes that were sexual in nature between November 2008 and July 2011 in Hays, according to an arrest affidavit filed by Cherry Hills Village police.

Hays investigators told Cherry Hills Village police “over time, the seriousness of the history (of Carrasco’s crimes) has escalated.”

In 2008 and 2009, Carrasco was suspected of peeping into windows and tickling women’s feet and legs as they slept.

In June 2010, he was suspected of raping a woman in Hays. A year later, Carrasco was arrested after police said he chased a Hays woman walking on a street, beat her and violently sexually assaulted her.

In April 2013, Carrasco was sentenced to slightly more than eight years in prison for the July 2011 assault.

He incurred a litany of disciplinary infractions while in Kansas prisons between 2014 and 2018, including using stimulants, disobeying orders and disrespecting corrections officers, according to Kansas Department of Corrections records.

Carrasco is a registered sex offender in Kansas, according to police.

He is currently being held at the Arapahoe County Detention Center on a $1.1 million bond, according to county records.

Trial dates in Carrasco’s Aurora and Cherry Hills Village cases have not yet been set, according to county records.

It remains unclear when Carrasco could be extradited to Kansas to face additional charges there.

He’s scheduled to appear next in Arapahoe County District Court at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 20 for a case management conference.