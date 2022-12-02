Aurora seeking volunteers for its 2023 point-in-time homeless count

AURORA | Aurora is seeking volunteers now for the annual point-in-time count, which is undertaken on behalf of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and is the city’s primary source of information on the size of its homeless population.

Earlier this year, participants counted 612 homeless people living in shelters and on the streets of Aurora. On Jan. 31, volunteer teams will again be dispatched into the community to locate and talk with homeless residents, administer a survey and provide resources.

The point-in-time count is generally regarded as an undercount, representing the minimum number of homeless people residing in the city on a given date, but is used along with information regularly shared by service providers to estimate the demand for services.

Aurora’s manager of homelessness, Emma Knight, said in a news release that the count “also helps raise awareness within our community of the importance of the services we provide.”

In addition to canvassing the community in teams from 5 a.m. to noon, volunteers can opt to survey and provide resources to homeless people living in their vehicles in the safe parking area at Restoration Christian Fellowship in shifts, lasting from noon to 4 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Interested members of the public can sign up to volunteer at AuroraGov.org/Volunteer. More information about the volunteer opportunities will be provided at a drop-in virtual information session at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 6, the link to which can be found at AuroraGov.org/Homelessness.

Volunteers will be required to attend one virtual training session before participating in the count. Trainings will take place in late December through mid-January, with dates and times to be posted at AuroraGov.org/Homelessness.