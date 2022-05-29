Aurora cops schedule sobriety checkpoint in south Aurora Saturday night

AURORA | Drive sober is the message police from Aurora and other jurisdictions have for motorists Saturday night.

Police have scheduled a sobriety checkpoint Saturday from 9 p.m. until 3 a.m. Sunday at an undisclosed location on South Chambers Road, according to a statement.

“This is part of our continuing commitment to the statewide effort to combat drunk drivers and reduce alcohol related traffic accidents and fatalities,” Aurora police spokesperson Officer Elizabeth McGregor said in a statement. “Drivers entering a checkpoint are asked to pay close attention to the officers directing traffic through the area. Motorists should also roll down their drivers’ side window as they approach the screening area.”